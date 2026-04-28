Michael Rubin Did Not Move July 4 Party for Taylor Swift's Wedding, Despite Reports

Michael Rubin didn't move his annual summer white party to avoid bad blood with Taylor Swift ... instead, it was all about another potential conflict -- with the UFC and the White House.

Here's the deal ... a new report this morning claimed Rubin moved his summer soiree from July 4 to July 1 because Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married July 3 in New York.

The report states Rubin likely didn't want to overshadow Swift ... which is why he moved his party up a few days.

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Rubin's bash was never scheduled for July 4, and July 1 is the only date that was ever on the invitations, which went out to his guests on April 1 ... 8 days before the first public report claiming Taylor and Travis are getting married April 9.

It's true ... Rubin typically holds his A-list-only Hamptons event on July 3 or 4, but we're told this year he opted for July 1, because he thought the UFC 250 White House event was going to be on Independence Day. That's the date President Trump originally announced last summer before moving it to June 14 several months later.