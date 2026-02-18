Michael Rubin Staffer Arrested at L.A. Home for Alleged Grand Theft

Michael Rubin's got an alleged crook under his roof ... or, at least he did, until she was hauled out of his Hollywood Hills mansion in handcuffs ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us they responded to a call for grand theft at the Fanatics CEO's home Wednesday around 8:30 AM. After conducting their investigation, we're told a female staffer was arrested for stealing from Rubin.

It is unclear exactly what was taken from the home, or whether Rubin -- who has an estimated net worth between $11.6 billion and $12.3 billion -- was around at the time. We know he's still in L.A. on the heels of the NBA All-Star weekend, but he is not the one who called police ... according to our sources.

Rubin, who launched Fanatics in 2011, recently got back from enjoying the sights and sounds of Super Bowl LX in San Francisco ... posing for a photo alongside Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft and Travis Scott on the field at Levi's Stadium.

Fun fact: Michael's mansion used to be home to former President Ronald Reagan -- way back in the day -- but, Rubin bought it in 2022 from the owner of the Vancouver Canucks.