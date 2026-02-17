Lamar Odom 'Feeling Amazing' in Rehab, Ready to Fight DUI Case

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is staying sober and feeling better after spending weeks in a Vegas rehab ... this, according to sources close to the situation.

We're told Lamar is "doing really good" and "feeling amazing."

An insider tells TMZ ... "This time was different because Lamar checked himself in," and says the athlete's family and friends have been extremely supportive.

We’re told Lamar has about a week left before he completes his treatment program.

Once he’s out of rehab, Lamar will have to deal with his DUI criminal case ... the NBA legend -- who is feeling a "little worried" about the case -- hired attorney Michael Becker to represent him in court.

As TMZ first reported ... last month, Lamar was arrested for driving under the influence while driving around Sin City. A police report said Lamar’s car reeked of weed.

Following his arrest, Lamar told us he was not under the influence of narcotics, saying ... "I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth.”

"I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process."

He continued ... "I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me."