Lamar Odom Hits Las Vegas Bar One Week After DUI Bust

Lamar Odom is already back out on the Vegas scene just one week after his DUI arrest.

The former NBA champ was spotted Saturday night at a Vegas bar, appearing relaxed as cocktail waitresses passed by serving drinks. We're told Odom was not drinking and was just hanging out with friends.

We broke the story ... Odom was arrested last Sunday after cops say he was clocked going 106 MPH in a black SUV around 2 AM. Officers claim the vehicle sped past their cruiser before swerving between lanes, at times failing to signal.

When police finally pulled Odom over, they say his eyes were bloodshot and watery and there was an "overwhelming odor of marijuana" coming from the car. Odom told officers he hadn't been drinking and initially denied smoking weed, later admitting he had smoked "hours, hours earlier" around 4 PM.

Cops say Odom showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, including balance issues and eyelid tremors. He was ultimately arrested and booked on three charges -- DUI, driving more than 41 MPH over the limit, and improper lane change.

Since the arrest, Odom has taken responsibility telling TMZ Sports he's learning from the experience and is committed to moving forward.