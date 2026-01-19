Lamar Odom Rehab Center Ownership Ended Long Before DUI Arrest

Lamar Odom's rehab business partnership is officially over ... but TMZ Sports has learned the split has nothing to do with his DUI arrest this past weekend.

Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston tells TMZ ... Lamar parted ways with his rehab business partners less than a year after acquiring the facilities, with the breakup going down around late 2023 or early 2024.

Dontae and Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez decided to end their partnership with the former NBA star because Lamar continued publicly promoting marijuana, despite being affiliated with rehab centers that frequently treat patients specifically for marijuana addiction.

We're told that created an unavoidable conflict with the core values and mission of the treatment centers. According to Dontae, he and Martinez put their heart and soul into the rehab work and truly want the best for Lamar, but under those circumstances, the partnership simply wasn't sustainable.

Despite the split, Dontae says there's no animosity, explaining they still pray for Lamar and continue to hope he succeeds. "We still try to communicate," Dontae tells us, adding, "Lamar is Lamar."

As we reported ... Lamar teamed up with Ralston and Martinez to acquire multiple rehab facilities in California in April 2023. A rep for Odom told us at the time the venues included a women's residential treatment home and two men's detox and residential treatment homes.

The facilities were set to operate under the name "Odom Wellness Treatment Centers," and Lamar vowed to be "highly involved" with patients, saying he was "ready to start saving lives."