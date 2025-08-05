'TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians' Available To Stream On YouTube

Lamar Odom's demons totally wrecked his marriage to Khloé Kardashian -- the love of his life -- and he's breaking it all down in our documentary, which is now streaming on YouTube.

The NBA champ opens up like never before about the height of his sex addiction and drug use in our no-holds-barred doc "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom -- Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians."

But it’s not all doom and gloom -- Lamar’s journey to sobriety and how he's managed to bounce back in a spectacular way is just as raw and real.

Our doc dives into the ups and downs of Odom’s career, his personal life, and the ultimate overdose that almost ended it all. But, like his iconic NBA comebacks, Lamar isn’t just surviving -- he’s thriving.