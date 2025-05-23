Lamar Odom Booed, Heckled For Attending Donald Trump Crypto Dinner

Play video content X/@Public_Citizen

Lamar Odom found himself on Thursday night in the crosshairs of a couple dozen protestors ... who were so furious with the former NBA star for attending a Donald Trump-hosted gala, they actually booed the hell out of him right in the middle of a street.

Odom -- along with around 200 other crypto enthusiasts -- flocked to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia to dine with POTUS and hear about his bitcoin plans ... but as the ex-hooper made his way to the event space, he wasn't greeted warmly.

Video from the scene shows people heckled him non-stop as he headed to the property's gates ... with some screaming, "Shame on you, Lamar!"

"You're better than this," others yelled.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward -- who looked sharp in a black suit -- appeared unaffected by it all ... he actually at times flashed a big grin despite the jeers. Later, he took to his X page to share some of his own footage from the scene -- while promoting his meme coin.

I’m just about to pass through security and officially walk into the Trump Gala.

Honestly… I’m fired up.



Think about it—what meme coin has ever done this?$ODOM isn’t just a token, it’s taking the stage at a presidential gala tonight!



By the way, Bitcoin is smashing through… pic.twitter.com/7eI5SezPLh — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) May 22, 2025 @LamarOdom

In order to lock in a chair at the event, attendees had to be some of the top buyers of Donald's $TRUMP coin ... which, of course, drew the ire of the president's opponents, who argued POTUS' foray in into the crypto world was merely a way for him to further enrich himself and his family.

Trump reportedly helicoptered into the event and spoke with guests for several minutes before he left. It's unclear if he rubbed elbows with Odom while inside.