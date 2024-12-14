Lamar Odom Hands Out Toys to Kids at LAPD Devonshire PALS Toy Drive

Lamar Odom's certainly no Grinch ... 'cause he handed out toys to thousands of kids Saturday -- though the notorious Christmas villain did make an appearance.

The former basketball star cohosted a toy drive with Steve Pazmany -- star of "Fully Torqued" on History Channel -- with the help of LAPD Devonshire PALS Center, an org that helps fund after-school programs for kids.

Play video content Gina Rodriguez

After taking a pic with Pazmany and the Grinch, Lamar walked around the giant warehouse full of toys ... and, check it out 'cause it look like they've got enough to fill Santa's sleigh a few times over.

In totaly, we're told the crew handed out gifts to more than 3,000 children ... enriching the season for a whole lotta young boys and girls.

Play video content TMZ Studios

All this was done with the help of numerous sponsors ... including "Fully Torqued" and -- of course -- the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lamar's always giving back ... opening rehab centers to help people with their addiction issues -- so, it ain't suprising to see him playing Santa here.

Play video content TMZSports.com

BTW ... tt's the giving season for a whole lotta celebs. Just yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal hosted his 23rd annual Shaq-A Claus event -- stopping by "TMZ Live" to tell us all about giving back to the community in Georgia.