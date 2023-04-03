Lamar Odom Acquires Rehab Centers In California, Vows To Save Lives

Lamar Odom has just invested in three drug treatment centers in California ... with the hopes of helping people turn around their lives -- just as he did with his own several years ago.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the former L.A. Lakers star teamed up with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and former Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to acquire the facilities in San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.

A rep for Odom tells us the venues consist of a women's residential treatment home and two men's detox and residential treatment homes.

The buildings will be, fittingly, called "Odom Wellness Treatment Centers" -- and Lamar is vowing to be "highly involved" with the patients at the facilities. In fact, we're told Lamar is "ready to start saving lives" ASAP.

"He wants to help everyone he can," Odom's rep says. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."

You'll recall, the 2-time NBA champ overdosed at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in 2015 and suffered kidney failure, heart attacks, and several strokes.

Odom insisted to TMZ in the special "Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians" that the brothel owner tried to kill him and drugged him.

Odom, fortunately, recovered from it all ... went to rehab, and eventually got his life back together -- and now, he's getting serious about helping others follow in his same path. We're told he brokered the deal with his management K&R and Gitoni.