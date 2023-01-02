Lamar Odom Says Brothel Owner Tried to Murder Him with Drugs

Play video content TMZ.com

Lamar Odom is adamant he didn't use illicit drugs the night he overdosed at a Nevada brothel ... claiming the owner wanted him dead and plied him with drugs ... he says just that on a Fox primetime special Monday at 9 PM where he also talks about doing Khloe Kardashian dirty.

Lamar says he doesn't know why Dennis Hof, the late owner of the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, would want to kill him ... nor does he know how drugs wound up in his system when he OD'd and nearly died.

The way Lamar recalls his infamous trip in 2015 to the brothel ... he had one drink when he arrived and woke up 3 days later in a hospital with tubes coming out of his body, unable to speak or walk.

Lamar says in the show Khloe was the love of his life and has lots of regrets, and would like to spend some time with her again to make things right. He opens up in vivid detail about how their marriage collapsed.

Play video content