Lamar Odom Undergoes Salmon Sperm Facial To Help Rejuvenate Skin

Lamar Odom is taking his skincare routine to a whole 'nother level -- the two-time NBA champion just got a salmon-sperm treatment done on his face!!

TMZ Sports is told ... the 44-year-old rolled through Dr. Robert Dorfman's office in Beverly Hills on Monday for the procedure -- which consists of micro-needling the skin with Rejuran salmon sperm DNA.

The treatment -- which usually costs around $3,200, although it's unclear what L.O. paid -- helps with skin rejuvenation and complexion ... and we're told Lamar wanted to get in on the trend to give him a more youthful look.

If you're not hip to it, salmon sperm apparently has a ton of other perks. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm the skin, repair and regenerate skin cells, and even offer UV protection. Who woulda thunk it?!

Odom might've gotten the inspiration from his former sis-in-law, Kim Kardashian ... as the business mogul revealed on an episode of "The Kardashians" that she underwent a salmon-sperm facial herself.

Jennifer Aniston has also taken part in this method ... revealing in an interview with the WSJ Magazine an aesthetician said she should try it -- and she's now hooked.