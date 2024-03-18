Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Launching New Podcast

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are reuniting for a new project -- a sports podcast that pays homage to their "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" connection ... TMZ has learned.

The former in-laws -- Caitlyn was Lamar's stepfather-in-law when the ex-NBA star was married to Khloe Kardashian -- are launching "Keeping Up with Sports," a podcast meant to take a fresh look at what it really takes to be the best.

This venture sounds like a good fit for the pair ... as Caitlyn famously won an Olympic gold medal in 1976 and Lamar won two NBA championship rings with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Caitlyn and Lamar, along with cohost Zach Hirsch, will drop their first episode in the next few weeks ... with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as their kickoff guest.

Check out a sneak peek video ... where Sugar Ray opens up about being a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of one of his trainers. He says he had an emotional reaction after sharing his truth for the first time in decades, confessing, "I was hurting."

While the new podcast seems promising, we're curious to learn how Kris Jenner feels about it ... seeing how Kris and Caitlyn's relationship has been rocky over the years. Remember, in October, Caitlyn confirmed she doesn't speak to her ex-wife anymore ... for various reasons.