Lamar Odom Arrested For DUI in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom has been arrested in Las Vegas ... TMZ has learned.

The former NBA star was arrested and booked for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

He was also slapped with two traffic violations -- driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

At the time of publishing, it appears Odom is still in custody.

Odom has a documented history of drug and alcohol addiction. He was previously arrested for DUI in 2013.

In 2015, Odom nearly died of an overdose ... and his wife, Khloé Kardashian, rushed to his side to nurse him back to health. Their relationship ended not long after Odom relapsed in 2016.

Odom -- who played for four teams across a 14-year NBA career -- committed himself to sobriety in recent years ... and even offered help to others struggling with addiction, like Bam Margera, via several rehabilitation centers he owns.

We broke down all of Odom's struggles in our documentary "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians" ... now available to stream on YouTube.