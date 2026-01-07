Khloé Kardashian Says No Men Are Currently Allowed In Her Bed

The Only Boy In My Bed Better Be My Son!!!

Play video content Khloé In Wonder Land

Khloé Kardashian is swearing off men ... at least for the moment, according to a recent AMA on her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

While answering the question, "How do you feel about men eating food in bed or anyplace other than a designated food area?" the reality star offered a way more detailed look into her personal life.

She revealed ... "I have a lot of feelings about a man just being in my bed at the moment. I don't want anyone in there."

The one exception? Her 3-year-old son, Tatum.

"That's the only boy that's allowed in my bed at the moment," Khloé said.

This follows last year's comments, where she joked about the benefits of a lavender marriage -- a union where at least one party is gay but presents as heterosexual.

As you know, Khloe's been married once before ... to former NBA standout Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, though the two split after rumors of infidelity and his drug use.