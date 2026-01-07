Khloé Kardashian Says No Men Are Currently Allowed In Her Bed
Khloé Kardashian The Only Boy In My Bed Better Be My Son!!!
Khloé Kardashian is swearing off men ... at least for the moment, according to a recent AMA on her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.
While answering the question, "How do you feel about men eating food in bed or anyplace other than a designated food area?" the reality star offered a way more detailed look into her personal life.
She revealed ... "I have a lot of feelings about a man just being in my bed at the moment. I don't want anyone in there."
The one exception? Her 3-year-old son, Tatum.
"That's the only boy that's allowed in my bed at the moment," Khloé said.
This follows last year's comments, where she joked about the benefits of a lavender marriage -- a union where at least one party is gay but presents as heterosexual.
As you know, Khloe's been married once before ... to former NBA standout Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, though the two split after rumors of infidelity and his drug use.
She was then with Tristan Thompson on and off from 2016 to 2021 -- though their last reconciliation ended when it came out that Thompson was welcoming a child with another woman.