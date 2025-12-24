Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kardashian Family Through the Years in Christmas Throwback Pics

Kardashian Throwback Christmas Before the Curves and Cameras

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kardashian Holiday Throwback Photos
Launch Gallery
Kardashians of Christmas Past Launch Gallery

We're keeping up with the Kardashian's Christmases, digging through the best shots the famous family has given us over the years.

While they didn't always have the reality shows, they always had the fashion sense ... according to these adorable pics of the family enjoying the holidays like only they can.

Click through to see Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and more before the fame and filters!