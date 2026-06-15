Bungee Jumper Who Plummeted to Death Wasn't Killed Instantly, Alive When Found

The young woman who plummeted to her death during a bungee-jumping excursion in Brazil was still alive after hitting the ground 130-feet below ... at least according to an off-duty nursed who tried to save her.

Nurse Rayza Dias told local news ... Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was alive for a short time when she landed after being thrown off an abandoned bridge without a bungee cord.

As TMZ reported ... video circulating online appears to show bungee jump operators escorting Freitas to the edge of the structure -- known locally as Skeleton Bridge -- before throwing her over the side.

Moments later, people at the scene reportedly realized something was terribly wrong ... as the 21-year-old plummeted roughly 130 feet without the rope being attached.

Dias says Maria was still conscious when she got to her ... and she talked to the young girl, trying to tell her she was going to be OK.

The tragedy also has an eerie element ... Maria posted on IG before the stunt, "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge???" The IG Story included a picture of the bridge in Limeira, a city in São Paulo state.