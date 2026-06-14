Woman Dies After Falling From Bridge During Bungee Jump Accident in Brazil

A young woman in Brazil lost her life during a bungee-jumping excursion after authorities say critical safety procedures may have been missed before the jump.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died Saturday after plunging from a bridge in Limeira, a city in São Paulo state, according to multiple Brazilian media reports.

🔥🚨LATEST: Footage has released of the moment the 21-year-old woman was accidentally killed when Entre Cordas workers forgot to attach her safety rope and and threw her off the the “Skeleton Bridge” in Limeira, a city in Brazil’s São Paulo state. pic.twitter.com/HBPYXJxcfs @dom_lucre

Video circulating online appears to show staff members escorting Freitas to the edge of the structure -- known locally as Skeleton Bridge -- before she was sent over the side. Moments later, people at the scene reportedly realized something was wrong.

One witness recording the jump could be heard pointing out a rope that remained on the bridge rather than attached to the participant, according to local reports from Brazilian outlets G1 and Folha de Pernambuco.

JUST IN: 21-year-old dies after workers forget to attach safety rope and push her off 40-meter bridge in São Paulo’s Limeira, Brazil pic.twitter.com/ceqniPJkUs @RapidReport2025

Authorities say witnesses told police Freitas fell roughly 131 feet after allegedly jumping without being properly connected to the safety system. Emergency crews, including a police helicopter, responded to the scene, but she was pronounced dead there.

Freitas, who reportedly studied physical education and sports management, had signed up for a guided adventure package that included the bridge jump.

Her fiancé reportedly became sick after arriving at the scene and was taken for medical treatment.

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE : Authorities say two individuals allegedly involved in the death of the 21-year-old woman who fell from a bridge after her bungee cord was not secured fled the scene.



Military Police were called, and the Águia police helicopter is continuing its search for… https://t.co/icsccwoRpm pic.twitter.com/kLE38Asgut @TheGlobeNewt

The incident has since sparked a criminal investigation. Brazilian media report six people were arrested in connection with the fatal accident, with several facing allegations tied to the organization and operation of the jump.

Investigators are examining whether the activity was being conducted without proper authorization and whether safety checks were neglected before Freitas went over the edge.