New Stunning UFO-Related Videos Released by Pentagon

Play video content Video: New Insane UFO-Related Videos Released by Pentagon The Department of War

Here's something to shake your nerves and rattle your brain ... the Pentagon just released a fresh batch of files connected to unidentified aerial phenomena ... and there's shocking videos of mystery orbs lighting up our skies.

Check out the footage showing a series of separate incidents ... unexplained lights and orbs appear in the sky, sometimes seemingly out of thin air and other times traveling at unknown speeds.

One clip -- a recreation of an event described to government officials -- shows a bright red orb slowly appearing in the sky before later disappearing ... with smaller orbs appearing in sequential order along the same plane.

Again, this video is just a recreation ... not a video of the actual incident ... but it's still wild to digest.

In another vid -- taken in late 2021 -- the Department of War says several red orbs appeared over the northeastern part of the United States.

Another video shows "triangle orbs" zooming around the sky ... turning from one object into several -- and "exhibiting erratic rotational motion relative to one another."

Play video content Video: Newly Unsealed Files Claim UFO Was Shot Down Department of War

This is the third batch of vids released by the government over the last several weeks ... the department previously released documents on May 8 and May 22, which show phenomena similar to today's releases.