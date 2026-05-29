White House Rolls Out UFO-Inspired 'Aliens' Website for Immigration Push

The White House is taking a page straight out of a sci-fi movie ... launching a new government website about "aliens" that looks like it's about UFOs -- before revealing it's actually about undocumented immigrants.

The Trump administration rolled out ALIENS.GOV this week ... and at first glance, it reads like a classified conspiracy file. The site warns that "aliens have been walking among us," living in American neighborhoods and interacting with citizens for decades.

The White House didn't stop with the website, either.

The official White House X account promoted the page with the message, "They walk among us," alongside a video showing a person being beamed up by a UFO and then dropped back down over the border wall.

The site itself leans hard into the gimmick ... claiming generations of politicians covered up the "invasion" before President Trump finally exposed the truth. Visitors are then directed to a live "Alien Arrest Map" tracking ICE enforcement activity across the country.

There's also a bright red button urging people to "Report Suspicious Aliens" through an ICE tip line ... plus a mock "declassified" section declaring, "They weren't little green men," before calling for mass deportations.

The entire rollout comes as the government is literally dumping declassified records on the public about UFOs and UAPs ... with the Pentagon releasing new batches of videos, documents and eyewitness accounts earlier this month.