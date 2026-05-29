Bret Michaels Drops Out of Trump-Backed Freedom 250 Concert

Bret Michaels is the latest musician to cancel their scheduled performance at the Trump-backed Great American State Fair's "Freedom 250" this summer.

The former Poison frontman announced on Thursday that he was bailing on the event -- touted as a celebration of America's 250th birthday -- noting that he was misled about its purpose when he booked it, saying ... "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of."

He also said the "unfounded and unforgivable" threats over the event made him concerned for the safety of himself, his family, band, and crew.

In a lengthy IG message to fans, Michaels stressed his shows are all about bringing people together and never politics ... and promised he'd be back in D.C. to perform at an event that focuses purely on the music and fans.

The iconic '80s rocker is the latest to drop out of the MAGA-coded celebration. Martina McBride took to Instagram on Thursday to say she had also been misled about Freedom 250, and that she had decided it was in her best interest to exit the lineup.

Morris Day, Young MC, and the Commodores have pulled out of the concert series this week, following left-leaning voices expressing concerns about financial transparency and the supposedly bipartisan event being turned into a conservative-branded showcase.

Milli Vanilli was announced to be in the lineup, but one of the group's OG vocalists, Jodie Rocco, said they would not be in attendance. However, Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan confirmed he will be there, as well as Vanilla Ice. C&C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams changed his tune about wanting to back out following online backlash, explaining ... "The day I let you motherf***ers tell me what to do is the day I die."

Play video content Video: Freedom 250 Performer Reverses Decision to Cancel Appearance After Backlash