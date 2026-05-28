Freedom 250 Performer Backtracks on Canceling Performance, Upset By Backlash

Play video content Video: Freedom 250 Performer Reverses Decision to Cancel Appearance After Backlash

The Freedom 250 event has just announced the first wave of performers for the Great American State Fair ... and some of them are already backing out.

But not C+C Music Factory, who's taking a metaphorical -- and literal -- dump on critics who are upset he's performing at a MAGA-coded event.

In a wild 7-minute rant from his toilet, the group's lead rapper, Freedom Williams, insisted he doesn't "f*** with Trump" and almost told his agent he was out ... until people started calling for his cancellation.

He said the backlash made him change his tune, exclaiming ... "The day I let you motherf***ers tell me what to do is the day I die."

Freedom continued ... "Listen, I will vote for f***ing, f***ing Genghis Khan, Hitler and motherf***ing Ivan the Terrible before I let you n***** tell me what to motherf***ing do."

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C+C Music Factory founder Robert Clivillés hopped on social media to say that any political or religious shows or comments FW makes have "absolutely nothing to do with" C+C Music Factory's views ... and he shouldn't be representing the group at all.

Meanwhile, other artists on the lineup are fully bailing out of the 16-day event on the National Mall. Young MC -- the Grammy-winner known for the classic hit "Bust a Move" -- took to social media to say he's already changed his mind about taking the stage ... because it wasn't pitched to him as a pro-Trump performance.

He wrote ... "I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT. The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed."

Young MC added that he'd still like to play in D.C. soon ... just not at something "so politically charged."

And he's not the only one who'll be a no-show. Morris Day and the Time were listed on the lineup ... but MD is adamant he won't be taking the stage.