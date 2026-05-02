Donald Trump Suggests His Dance Moves Made 'Y.M.C.A.' Popular Again

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Claims His Dance Moves Revived ‘Y.M.C.A.’ Popularity The White House

Donald Trump says he made the "gay national anthem" popular again ... implying his dance moves gave "Y.M.C.A" its groove back.

POTUS appeared at an event in The Villages -- a retirement community in Florida -- on Friday ... when he brought up the famous song by The Village People.

Trump points out the song rose to new heights in 2024 during his presidential campaign ... with Billboard announcing back then that the track -- originally released in 1978 -- spent a fifth week at No. 1 on Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales, the most for any group in 2024.

DJT inflates the song's success a bit -- no surprise there -- claiming it topped the charts for months ... not quite, but it certainly received some help from then-candidate Trump.

Of course, he says his signature dance -- fists raised, hips swiveling -- helped the song go viral ... even though he says First Lady Melania Trump begged him not to dance since it doesn't look "presidential."

That won't stop this prez, though ... who busted out the moves onstage Friday while at the event in Florida -- even throwing in a golf swing for good measure.

Play video content 1/9/25 Video: Donald Trump Dances with Village People During Victory Rally Fox News

Remember ... on the weekend of Trump's 2025 inauguration, The Village People hit the stage with President Trump and danced along with him while celebrating his victory.

Many in the LGBTQ+ community expressed distaste for the performance given the Trump administration's stance on trans people ... though Village People star Victor Willis has always insisted the song isn't about gay sex -- it's really a song for both parties.

In fact, Victor told us those calling the group's hit a gay anthem is actually "hurting the song" when he joined us on "TMZ Live" back in 2024 -- a little over a year before The Village People danced with Trump.