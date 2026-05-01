Sen. Mark Kelly: Next POTUS Will Remove Trump's 'Hobby Lobby Gold Crap' From White House

Senator Mark Kelly says America's next president has their work cut out for them cleaning up Donald Trump's mess ... but we're not talkin' policy, we're talking gold!

Jacob got the Gentleman from Arizona on Capitol Hill Thursday and asked his feelings about Trump decorating the Oval Office with GOLD, GOLD, GOLD.

Mark, a potential presidential candidate in 2028, did not hedge -- whoever wins the White House "will rip that gold crap off the wall and restore some dignity to the Oval Office."

Mark said even a Republican prez would deviate from Trump on the gold front ... he says gold paint and curtains are not American and are a better fit for a royal palace than The People's House.

Mark is quite sure ... Trump gold isn't the real deal, speculating Hobby Lobby has a big presence in the Oval.

The Senator says Trump is hyper-focused on material crap that doesn't mean squat to the American people -- like a ballroom -- and he says he's got folks back home in Arizona calling him with real-world issues, like figuring out how to get their kids to cancer treatments with the price of gas skyrocketing.