TMZ DC Asks Hegseth What Goes Through His Mind and Body When He Drops Bombs

Do You Get Off On Dropping Bombs???

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Questions Pete Hegseth About His Mindset During War DOW

TMZ DC has gone international, with an invite to the Secretary of War's news conference, and Jacob fired off a question that goes right to the psychology of war.

Jacob and Charlie came locked and loaded with questions, the first being what goes through Pete Hegseth's mind and body when he orders the military to drop bombs on people and places -- does he feel an adrenaline rush, power, is he scared? It's really a mindset question about how he approaches war. He didn't really answer, but good on Jacob.

Charlie also had a good question -- check out the video.

We are not responsible for them clowning around at the Pentagon after the news conference ... they are who they are.