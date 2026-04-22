Rep. Troy Downing Asks If Grindr's D.C. Event Is Sausage-Based Party

Rep. Troy Downing's trying to figure out if Grindr's inaugural event before the White House Correspondents' Dinner is all about meaty sausages. Yes, we mean that literally.

Our TMZ DC crew caught up with the Congressman from Montana who is clearly not up to date on dating apps, because we asked him for his thoughts on this weekend's party organized by the popular gay dating platform ... and, he had no clue what we were talking about.

Downing's a Montana man, through and through ... so his mind immediately jumps to livestock, and the kinds of meat grinders used to make sausages.

Not exactly what Grindr's known for, but watch the clip ... we kinda wanna say, close enough Congressman.

Our guy Charlie used this as a teachable moment ... chatting with the distinguished gentleman about why Grindr exists, and why it's officially on the D.C. party circuit.

Armed with that info, Downing gave us an answer on whether he'd be attending.

We also got the Rep's thoughts on whether D.C. journalists should applaud President Trump at Saturday night's event. It's Trump's first time attending as President, and Downing sounds like he's in favor of a bipartisan reception.