Rep. Chris Deluzio Scoffs at Trump's Claim He Would've Quickly Won Vietnam War

President Donald Trump's claim he would've speedrun to victory in the Vietnam War doesn't add up ... according to a congressman and veteran, who says the Iran War proves it.

Our TMZ DC Crew talked to Representative Chris Deluzio on Tuesday after he'd spoken at a press conference on Veterans Affairs issues ... which included concerns the Trump Administration is trying to privatize the V.A.

Given Deluzio's work with veterans and his own service record -- he went to the Naval Academy and served in the Navy from 2006 to 2012 -- we had to ask him about Trump's assertion he "would have won Vietnam very quickly."

The Congressman from Pennsylvania smirks at this, telling us if you look at how things are unfolding in Iran ... one could surmise Trump is overstating his Commander-in-Chief capabilities.

Rep. Deluzio says he feels for all of the soldiers over in the Middle East fighting the war ... and he talks about the evolving definition of patriotism.