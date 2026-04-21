TMZ DC Challenges Rep. Morgan McGarvey To Up Stakes On Congressional Baseball Game

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Challenges Rep. Morgan McGarvey to Raise Stakes for Congressional Baseball Game TMZ.com

Rep. Morgan McGarvey is quickly learning TMZ DC is here to shake things up on Capitol Hill ... even the Congressional Baseball Game is in our sights!!!

We got the Congressman from Kentucky on his way to practice for the Congressional big game, and Jacob told him the charity event needs some serious stakes.

Our suggestion ... the game's MVP gets free rein to pass a bill. As far as we're concerned, bragging rights in Washington D.C. just ain't cutting it nowadays.

Rep. McGarvey sounds intrigued, but there's some hesitancy to let a Republican cash in ... after all, Dem are on a long-ass losing streak on the baseball diamond.

That's the beauty of Jacob's brainstorm ... it'd make things interesting, even becoming a TV ratings bonanza, which is right up the Prez's alley!

Jacob's swingin' for the fences, and Rep. McGarvey says he'll give it some thought ... even kickin' it around with his colleagues.