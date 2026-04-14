TMZ DC Tries to Broker DHS Deal with Rep. Ritchie Torres

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Dems and Republicans have shown they are not capable of compromise when it comes to funding the Dept. of Homeland Security -- which is why thousands of workers are not getting paid -- so we decided to put something on the table so these workers can put food on theirs.

Jacob ran into Rep. Ritchie Torres late Tuesday on Capitol Hill, and he played "Let's Make a Deal" ... suggesting a compromise ... fund all of DHS, including ICE, with the proviso that ICE agents could not wear masks and they'd have to get search warrants.

True, it's not everything Dems want, and Republicans might wince ... but at least it's a compromise to fund DHS, and they could work out other details later.

The Democrat from New York wasn't having it. He wants ICE dismantled and rebuilt, but Jacob shot back that Republicans would never go for that, and something is better than nothing -- aka, a compromise.