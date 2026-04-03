Rep. Seth Magaziner Reacts to Criticism Over 'Real Housewives' Party

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Rep. Seth Magaziner understands concerns about the bad optics of him hosting a 'Real Housewives' premiere party during the government shutdown ... but he's laying blame on the guy who sent the House of Representatives packing for this two-week recess.

The Congressman from Rhode Island joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and pointed a finger at House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying he never should have sent everyone home without voting on a bill to end the partial shutdown ... which, of course, has thousands of federal employees working without pay.

It's something we've heard a lot recently from Congress members -- the Democrats, at least -- that it's all Johnson's fault, and while there may be some truth there ... we're thinking BOTH parties should wear the stalemate, because THEY aren't doing their jobs.

Rep. Magaziner says he's ready to book it back to Washington D.C. to get to work, if Speaker Johnson makes the call ... and he says there's a bipartisan deal on the table that can make this all go away, but explains why it hasn't been passed.

Congress is being paid for their two-week vacation while other federal workers go without ... and he says if Congress had their pay taken away during a shutdown, we wouldn't see this scenario playing out over and over again.