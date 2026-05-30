Tennis Star Shuts Down Allegations He Shoved Ball Girl After Video Goes Viral

Tennis player Rafael Jodar is firing back at controversy after a viral clip from his French Open match sparked debate over whether he shoved a ball girl during a chaotic courtside moment.

The Spanish teenager was in the middle of his third-round battle against American Alex Michelsen when footage began circulating online showing him walking after tossing his water bottle up to his dad in the stands, as a ball girl crossed in front of him between sets.

🔴 INFO - #Sport : Roland-Garros 2026 : l'Espagnol Rafael Jódar accusé d'avoir poussé une ramasseuse de balles, mais les ralentis ne montrent aucun contact. Le joueur dément fermement : « Je ne l’ai pas touchée ». 🎾🇪🇸❌👧 #RafaelJódar pic.twitter.com/l3ckhmEcpM @FranceNews24

In the viral clip, the ball girl appears to momentarily lose her balance before quickly regaining it, leading to a wave of speculation on social media about what actually happened ... however, Jodar was quick to dismiss the suggestion that any contact took place, insisting the situation had been misunderstood.

Speaking after his win, the 19-year-old strongly denied the allegation, saying he would never put a ball kid in that position, adding, "I didn’t touch her."

Rafael Jodar dément avoir bousculé une ramasseuse de balles et affirme qu’elle a trébuché seule, après des images ambiguës.



« Le tennis, partout & toujours ici », sur https://t.co/mR4b8GIeSX🎾#Jodar #tennis #RolandGarros #RG26 #RafaelJodar pic.twitter.com/j1YtXB6tV6 @TennisActu

He explained that his gesture had nothing to do with the girl on court, but was instead directed toward his father in the stands, whom he was signaling to pass over items following a brief toilet break during the match -- adding the timing made it look worse than it was.

The Spaniard also took time to highlight his respect for the ball kids working throughout the tournament, noting the difficult conditions they operate under during long matches in the heat, saying, "I really appreciate everything the ball kids do. I know it’s not easy, especially with the heat and everything. I would never, you know, push a ball kid."

Despite the off-court attention, Jodar stayed focused on the competition and delivered a breakthrough performance, outlasting Michelsen in a grueling five-set match that lasted over four sets of momentum swings. He eventually closed out a victory to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his young career.