Daniil Medvedev Melts Down During First Double Bagel Loss of Career

Tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev had an unforgettable performance on the court at the Monte-Carlo Masters -- and by "performance," we mean an epic meltdown for the ages.

Daniil Medvedev loses his cool 😬



The Russian suffered the first 6-0 6-0 loss of his career against Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/wQi2geL6LJ @BBCSport

The Russian athlete suffered the first double bagel loss of his career against Matteo Berrettini on Wednesday ... and during the blowout defeat, he took his frustrations out on his racket.

Medvedev slammed his equipment on the ground not once, not twice ... but seven times in a row before throwing it in the trash in the second set.

The No. 10-ranked player in the world never seemed to find his rhythm during the match ... and it ultimately only lasted 49 minutes.

While the crowd let out some cheers during the blowup, Medvedev was handed an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation ... and he will undoubtedly get a fine.

This is par for the course with Medvedev -- he's known to express his emotions in real time when he's on the court.