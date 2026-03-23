Tennis Star Corentin Moutet Calls Danielle Collins' Flirting, DM Story 'BS'

Is the Tennis Channel getting into reality TV?! Corentin Moutet just called Danielle Collins out for claiming she turned him down after he flirted with her at the Miami Open -- and in DMs -- calling the story she told on TV a bunch of crap!

Here's the deal ... Collins, a four-time WTA singles champ, appeared on the Tennis Channel during the Miami Open on Sunday when one of the broadcasters asked about French star Moutet allegedly "cat-calling" her before a match.

Collins -- who is recovering from a back injury -- claimed Moutet was hitting on her, but she turned him down, saying she told him he needed a better serve to flirt with her. She then brought up Moutet unfollowing her after her "no short kings zone” comment on her dating profile that went viral last year.

"He was upset about that, messaged me, and then unfollowed me. Now he slid back in the DMs last night asking me if I saw his match and all the big serves that he was hitting," Collins said. "I don't think he has a chance ... yet."

Well, it doesn't seem like Moutet wants one after his response to her TV storytime.

"How can I unfollow you when I never followed you," Moutet wrote on X. "@TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv."

It's another Storytime with Danielle 😂



For the record, we ship her and Moutet 🩷 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/130OXo4gtk @TennisChannel

Moutet continued, saying Collins was the one who followed him, claiming she asked him for "mixed dubs" online.

"You ready to say anything so people talks about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves."

"@TennisChannel good sport journalist."

Collins hasn’t responded to Moutet’s comments -- at least not yet.