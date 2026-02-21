Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Announces Split From Husband Jozy Altidore

Tennis star Sloane Stephens says she and her husband, Jozy Altidore, are officially through ... announcing their split in a social media post Saturday.

Stephens -- who won the U.S. Open back in 2017 -- writes she is navigating the split with "mutual respect" ... and, she asks for privacy. She did not provide a reason for the divorce.

We've reviewed divorce documents which Stephens filed earlier this month in Florida ... in which she calls the marriage "irretrievably broken."

She indicates the two stars have a prenup. While Altidore has a child from a previous relationship, the two don't have any kids together.

Stephens and Altidore met while still in middle school ... though they didn't get together until they reconnected in 2016. The two married on January 1, 2022 in Miami Beach, FL.

Altidore is a retired soccer pro ... playing in both Major League Soccer and abroad from 2006 to 2022. He also scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States Men's National Team.