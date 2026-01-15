Luigi Mangione's Cousin Signs With Brooklyn Pro Soccer Team

Luigi Mangione's cousin is heading to Brooklyn -- not for visitation at the Metropolitan Detention Center ... but to play professional soccer.

The USL's Brooklyn FC announced the interesting signing on Wednesday ... saying 24-year-old Peter Mangione is joining the squad.

The team said it witnessed Mangione build his resume at Penn State, where he scored 31 goals and became a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

He also played a key role with the MLS Next Pro's FC Cincinnati 2 last year.

"He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn with the engine to cover ground," the team said, "and the end product to impact matches in the final third."

Of course, his last name sticks out -- it's the same as his infamous cousin Luigi, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

Thompson's murder was captured on video ... showing an individual walk up to him outside of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel and shoot him in the leg and back.

Luigi was arrested five days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and indicted on several charges, including murder.

Despite the crime, Luigi has been oddly embraced by some as a sex symbol and folk hero -- particularly those who have a deep frustration toward the U.S. health insurance system.

Luigi is being held in Brooklyn ... but considering he's locked up, he won't be able to catch his fam in action.