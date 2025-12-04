Luigi Mangione 911 Audio From McDonald's Arrest Released, Listen To Call

Play video content

Luigi Mangione stuck out like a sore thumb at the Pennsylvania McDonald's where he got arrested for murder ... because other customers quickly recognized him as the alleged "CEO shooter" ... at least according to the 911 call.

TMZ obtained audio from the call that led to Luigi's 2024 arrest, and you hear a McDonald's employee saying she's been told by multiple customers that Luigi looked suspiciously like the guy wanted for gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Johnson in New York.

Luigi's good looks gave him away ... the woman on the phone with 911 says his eyebrows are his most distinguishing feature. Police ultimately showed up and arrested Luigi.

The 911 audio was played in court this week, as we reported, but we just had the transcript of what was heard ... and now this is the first chance to hear the call.

TMZ also obtained dispatch audio as well ... and you can give that a listen.

Luigi had a backpack with him when he got arrested at the Golden Arches ... and photos of the contents were submitted as an exhibit in court.