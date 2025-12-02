Body Cam Video of Luigi Mangione Arrest Revealed for First Time in Court

For the first time, police body cam footage of Luigi Mangione's arrest was shown at length during Tuesday's hearing in NYC, revealing Luigi pretended to be homeless when police first questioned him.

As you know ... Luigi was approached by police December 9, 2024 at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel.

In the video, one of the 2 officers first struts by Luigi to test how he reacts, but Luigi plays it cool, sitting at a table and attending to his laptop computer.

According to one of the cops -- identified as Officer Detwiler -- he knew immediately that Luigi was the guy he was looking for when he pulled down his mask, despite Luigi identifying himself as "Mark Rosario."

In the footage, Luigi hands them a New Jersey I.D. -- determined to be fake as they ran it on the spot -- but he admits he'd been to New York recently. When Detwiler asks, "What were you doing in New York?" Luigi doesn't respond. Later, Detwiler steps out of the restaurant to alert cops, "It's him. He's acting real nervous."

Back in the restaurant, one of the cops asks Luigi if he was visiting family in New York ... but Luigi simply says, "homeless." When the cop asks again if he's been to New York recently, Luigi changes his story, saying, "No," before biting into a hashbrown.

Detwiler then lies to Luigi -- ostensibly to keep him in the restaurant and avoid suspicion -- telling him McDonald's has a policy that if customers are there too long, they call the police.

Appearing slightly annoyed, Luigi hands the cops a receipt to show how long he'd been there then munches on a breakfast sandwich. When Luigi asks what he could do next time, Detwiler advises him not to stay as long, before moving Luigi's backpack.

Detwiler says he moved the backpack for fear there was a firearm in it.

Remember ... Luigi's defense is claiming police unlawfully searched his backpack, meaning anything found inside it would be inadmissible.