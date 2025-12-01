Luigi Mangione 911 Audio From McDonald's Bust Played in Court, Eyebrows Noted

Hello, 911? The 'CEO Shooter' Is Here ...

Luigi Mangione's eyebrows were a dead giveaway he was the man wanted for gunning down a health care executive in cold blood ... at least according to folks who were eating at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

In a pretrial hearing Monday in New York, state prosecutors played the 911 call that led to Luigi's arrest at a Mickey D's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

In the audio, the caller states there's a man in the McDonald's who other customers are suspicious of who "looks like the CEO shooter from New York."

The caller says this "suspicious" man is wearing a beanie and a blue medical mask, and the only distinguishing feature is his eyebrows.

Cops showed up, and Luigi was taken into custody.

We've seen photos of Luigi at the McDonald's, but we hadn't heard anything from the 911 audio until now.

Luigi's pleaded not guilty to murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.