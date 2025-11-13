Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Challenge D.A. Statement Mom 'Could See Him' Shooting CEO

Luigi Mangione's team says they've yet to see any evidence of a statement his mom, Kathleen Mangione, allegedly made to cops that the murder of a healthcare executive was something "she could see him doing."

In legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Mangione's lawyers cite a December 2024 press conference where NYPD detectives referenced information they received from the FBI ... including info from a San Francisco Police Department sergeant who'd spoken to Mangione's mother after the shooting in connection with a missing-person report.

In the press conference, the D.A. referenced the SFPD officer, explaining Kathleen "didn't indicate that it was her son in the photograph, but she said it might be something that she could see him doing."

Mangione's team says they've seen no evidence to corroborate the statement -- multiple media outlets reported that part of the statement -- and, it's recently been used in a new book about Luigi as well.

His lawyers say they believe one of two things happened ... either Mangione's mom never made the statement -- or else the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has failed to turn over this evidence to Mangione's defense team during discovery.

Either way, Mangione's team argues the prosecution's certificate of compliance -- a document in which the prosecution basically says they've met their discovery obligations to turn over evidence to his defense team -- is insufficient.