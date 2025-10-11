Luigi Mangione Files Another Motion Attacking Death Penalty Charge

Hey Judge, How Many Times Do I Have To Say It?

Luigi Mangione is trying to poke more holes in his federal death penalty case ... filing a new motion attacking the charge that could end his life if he's convicted of it.

Mangione and his attorneys -- Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Jacob Kaplan, and Marc Agnifilo -- are asking the judge to toss count 3 of his 4-count federal indictment -- murder through use of a firearm -- which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison.

Federal prosecutors indicted Luigi in 2024, accusing him of fatally shooting UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson on the street in Midtown Manhattan. New York state prosecutors have also charged Luigi with murdering Thompson, as well as other serious offenses.

In their federal motion, Luigi and his lawyers are also asking the judge to throw out count 4 -- discharging a firearm equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence, which carries a potential life sentence.

Luigi and Co. also want federal prosecutors to be barred from using his statements to law enforcement during his 2024 arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police found Luigi in possession of a backpack containing a gun and ammo.

What's more, Luigi's lawyers say the backpack and its contents should not be entered as evidence at trial because Luigi wasn’t read his Miranda Rights and police never got a warrant to search it.

In September, Luigi filed a motion in his federal case asking the judge to throw out his "unconstitutional" indictment because his rights had been "intentionally and serially violated" by the NYPD and federal government in order to bring a death penalty charge.