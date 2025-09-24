Luigi Mangione Says Trump Is Trampling His Right to Fair Trial

Luigi Mangione says President Trump is violating his right to a fair trial by continually trashing him in public comments, especially in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination ... and he wants prosecutors in the case to be ordered to tell him to cut it out.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Luigi's legal team says comments made by Trump and several prominent members of his Administration are prejudicing Luigi "by baselessly linking him to unrelated violent events, and left-wing extremist groups, despite there being no connection or affiliation."

Luigi's camp says the recent murder of Charlie Kirk murder "has only increased this prejudicial rhetoric."

In the docs, Luigi's lawyers cite comments Trump made Sept. 18 on Fox News, when POTUS said ... "He shot someone in the back as clear as you're looking at me ... he shot him right in the middle of the back -- instantly dead ... this is a sickness. This really has to be studied and investigated."

Luigi says a social media account affiliated with the White House blasted the clip out to millions of followers ... and Chad Gilmartin, the deputy director of the Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, reposted the video and said Trump "is absolutely right."

Lawyers for Luigi also cite comments from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sept. 22, when she referred to Luigi as a "left wing assassin [who] shot United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson right in the back in New York City."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is also mentioned in the letter ... Luigi's lawyers complain about comments he made in a Sept. 23 interview with Fox News. They say Miller referred to Luigi when he said, "Of course the health care CEO was brutally gunned down by another self-described so-called anti-fascist that was then celebrated by other self-described anti-fascists, so of course, really communist revolutionaries."

Luigi's camp rips Trump, Leavitt, Gilmartin and Miller, writing ... "The attempts to connect Mr. Mangione with these incidents and paint him as a 'left wing' violent extremist are false, prejudicial, and part of a greater political narrative that has no place in any criminal case, especially one where the death penalty is at stake."

