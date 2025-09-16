Fans Cheer Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Karen & Marc Agnifilo After NYC Hearing

Play video content TMZ.com

Fans applauded Luigi Mangione's lawyers Karen and Marc Agnifilo as they left court Tuesday morning after a judge threw out 2 state murder charges related to acts of terrorism.

We caught them exiting the New York City courtroom ... they remained nearly tight-lipped about Luigi, though Marc let us know he's feeling "positive."

Marc was a bit chattier than his better half ... letting TMZ know today's hearing with Luigi is a "big win" and "the first of many."

We did get a peep out of Karen at one point when she thanked cheering fans for coming out to support their case ... and as she warned her husband not to comment on the case to another reporter asking a clarifying question. You can see Marc's got it totally under control as he confidently tells his wife, "I got it, Sweetie!"

Karen got a bit cheeky with TMZ ... refusing to say a single thing about Luigi -- or the flood of mail he receives in prison every day -- instead, telling us to watch our step. Thanks for the concern!

Karen's definitely tough to crack ... but there's no doubt she was feeling the love from fans as she walked to her destination with a grin across her face.

As you know, her and Marc's client is facing several charges in connection to allegedly murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Judge Gregory Carro dismissed murder in the first degree in furtherance of an act of terrorism and murder in the second degree as a crime of terrorism Tuesday morning, citing insufficient evidence.