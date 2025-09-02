Luigi Mangione Appears to Model Clothes for Shein

Luigi Mangione has some people really confused right now ... 'cause it sure appears SHEIN is using the accused killer's face to help sell clothes!

Ya gotta see this model in the photographs for a button down shirt for sale on the fast fashion website ... the guy's mug looks an awful lot like Luigi.

Unclear if this is a photoshopped Luigi or the product of some generative artificial intelligence ... but it seems like the model here is helping SHEIN ... the shirt is mostly sold out, with only one size available.

Thing is ... Luigi is currently behind bars at MDC Brooklyn ... the same jail where Diddy is being held as he awaits sentencing.

Luigi's been locked up since December, when he was arrested for allegedly murdering health care CEO Brian Thompson ... so it's unlikely he's snuck off to do some modeling for SHEIN.

Nevertheless, it appears SHEIN is using a face much like his -- or an AI version of Luigi -- to hawk $11 shirts.

