Dave Franco Says He’s Open to Playing Luigi Mangione in Potential Biopic

Play video content Bravo

Dave Franco is keeping an open mind about possibly playing Luigi Mangione in a potential biopic ... and it sounds like lots of folks in his life think he would be perfect for the role.

The actor was on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen when a fan asked him straight up whether he would play Luigi in a movie if he was offered the chance.

Dave says no one has approached him about such a role yet, but ... tons of people in his circle have raised the same possibility -- and it's actually the thing he gets asked about more than "anything else that has ever happened." Makes sense, Dave and Luigi bear a striking resemblance.

With that being said, Dave says he's "open" to playing Luigi, with one caveat ... the production's got to have "the right people."

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave didn't expand beyond that ... but it's got to be the answer Luigi fans are looking for.