Luigi Mangione Is the Subject of New Sold-Out Musical Theater Comedy

... New Musical About His Life in Jail Already Sold Out

The legend of Luigi Mangione is growing ... because he's the subject of an upcoming musical, and it's the hottest ticket in San Francisco.

Luigi is the inspiration behind a musical comedy coming to the Taylor Street Theatre in San Francisco, and the play's entire run is already sold out.

"Luigi: The Musical" will also feature Diddy and Sam Bankman-Fried as characters ... with scenes and musical numbers centered around Luigi's time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where all 3 men are in custody.

The musical's official synopsis says the production is "A wildly irreverent, razor-sharp comedy that imagines the true story of Luigi Mangione, the alleged corporate assassin turned accidental folk hero ... Luigi navigates friendship, justice, and the absurdity of viral fame."

Video clips from rehearsals show some campy song lyrics ... and producers say the musical is "both laugh-out-loud funny and surprisingly thoughtful. If you like your comedy smart and your showtunes with a criminal record, Luigi is your new favorite felon."

Luigi's musical is set to debut in June ... meanwhile, he's getting ready for his federal criminal trial after pleading not guilty to federal stalking and murder charges in connection with the December murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in NYC.