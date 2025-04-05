Luigi Mangione Faces Potential Torturous Fate As Pam Bondi Seeks Death Penalty

President Trump's no-nonsense Attorney General Pam Bondi has made it clear she wants Luigi Mangione executed for allegedly committing murder — and, if she gets her way, the 26-year-old Ivy League grad faces a torturous fate, TMZ has learned.

TMZ interviewed University of Richmond Law Professor Corinna Lain, who provided us with a road map of what Luigi can potentially expect if he is federally convicted of stalking and murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The federal prosecutor presents aggravating factors to the court, and the jury must unanimously agree on those factors before the judge decides whether to impose the death penalty. In federal cases, the death penalty typically results in lethal injection.

Lain, an expert in capital punishment who wrote a book called, "Secrets of the Killing State, The Untold Story of Lethal Injection," tells TMZ ... Luigi would first be strapped to a gurney in a death chamber and an executioner will find a vein and insert a catheter.

She says some inmates are pricked multiple times as the executor searches for a vein ... mainly because they are ailing drug users with bad veins ... but Luigi is young and spry and this doesn't seem to pose an issue.

Once the catheter is inserted in the vein, Lain says non-medical prison guards carry out the execution with syringes from another room called the "execution anteroom."

This room is next to the execution room and the two spaces are connected by a tube running through a hole in the separating wall ... the tube is used to carry drugs from one room to the next.

On one end of the tube are syringes with the lethal drugs ... and the tube runs into the catheter needle in the prisoner's arm.

Guards push down on the syringes, which deliver Pentobarbital -- a euthanasia drug -- to the prisoner's body. The drug immediately floods the heart and then the lungs. After a couple minutes, the prisoner falls unconscious, and it could take up to 18 minutes before they die.

Even if the prisoner is unconscious and drugged to oblivion, Lain tells us the prisoner could still be feeling pain ... but can't respond to it. She says scientific evidence overwhelmingly indicates it's very likely the drugs cause extreme pain and needless suffering ... in other words, torturing people to death.

Lain says lethal injection sometimes causes Acute Pulmonary Edema, which occurs when fluid seeps into the lungs within seconds and minutes ... making it hard to breathe ... this is life-threatening.

Another issue ... the non-medical prison guards carrying out the execution. Lain says the guards are not medically trained and when they administer the drugs by pushing down on the syringe they can sometimes push too hard, delivering too much of the substance too fast, thus blowing the vein and causing it to collapse.

If this happens, she says the drug spills into the surrounding tissue ... creating a big problem.

In one case, Lain says the prisoner woke up in the midst of his own execution in pain ... and in another, she says the prisoner had huge chemical burns on both arms with his skin sloughing off.