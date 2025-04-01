U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Seeking Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

Bad news for Luigi Mangione -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is pushing for the death penalty in his case.

In a statement Tuesday, Pamela reminded everyone of Mangione’s alleged crime -- the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson -- calling it a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.

Pamela's now ordered Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky to pursue the death penalty ... saying it aligns with President Trump’s agenda to crack down on violent crime and "Make America Safe Again."

As you know, Luigi is facing both state and federal murder charges for the alleged slaying of Thompson.

In Pennsylvania, he's charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false ID to police.

In New York, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to 11 state charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism, and multiple weapons charges. He’s also facing federal charges of murder with a firearm, two stalking charges, and a firearms offense.

Luigi’s case is causing a lot of drama, with tons of fans showing up outside courthouses in New York to cheer him on during his hearings. But with the death penalty now on the table, things are about to get a lot more intense.

