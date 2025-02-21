Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Slams NYC Mayor Adams for Documentary Interview

Play video content Fox 5 New York

Luigi Mangione's lawyer is pissed off at the mayor of New York City ... blasting Mayor Eric Adams for giving a TV interview about the alleged evidence against her client -- when she says she has yet to receive it from cops.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo appeared on the steps of a NYC courthouse Friday just minutes after Mangione's court appearance ... the first look the public has gotten of him since he was arraigned in December for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

KFA says she had a few serious concerns to bring up in court ... one of the biggest being "Who is Luigi Mangione?" -- a recent documentary released by HBO which features high-ranking police officials and Mayor Adams himself.

Agnifilo says she was floored when she watched the doc and saw the cops and mayor -- who took the time to get all dolled up in full hair and makeup, she says -- sharing alleged evidence against her client which hadn't been handed over to her yet. She just received it today, but the doc dropped earlier this month.

Plus, Karen adds the actors don't even sound anything like Mangione ... so, in this case, their imitations are not a form of flattery.

Karen says she's really worried this will prejudice any potential jury pool against her client ... a major violation of his constitutional rights.

She also expressed concern over the number of jurisdictions in which Mangione has been charged for this one incident ... noting in court that it could limit her ability to defend her client.

Agnifilo adds that it's hard to defend Mangione while he's in federal custody because they're constantly surrounded by cops ... and, she would rather he be in state prison. Remember, Mangione is in custody at MDC Brooklyn -- a federal jail in the city.

During court, the judge offered to remand Mangione to Riker's Island -- one of the most notorious prisons in the country, which is set to be closed down in the next few years. Riker's is a state prison, not a federal one.

Worth noting, Agnifilo also called out Adams at Mangione's December arraignment after Luigi was paraded in a very public perp walk -- surrounded by law enforcement personnel and the mayor himself -- that was caught by hundreds of cameras.

As you know ... Luigi is facing both state and federal murder charges for the alleged slaying of Thompson -- and, he could get the death penalty if convicted.