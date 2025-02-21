Free Luigi Mangione Billboard Spotted in NYC Ahead of Court Appearance

Luigi Mangione's loyal supporters are now portraying the accused killer as some god-like figure ahead of his court appearance Friday ... they plastered a giant poster of him appearing as an apostle on the side of a New York City building.

Check it out ... the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer is pictured standing in front of a sun wearing a green and white cloak with a red heart on it. Yellow letters reading "FREE LUIGI" are printed across his neck.

Mangione will head to state court Friday afternoon ... marking the first time he will sit before a judge since his arraignment on charges he allegedly shot to death UnitedHealthCare Group CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

Luigi pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges -- which could land him behind bars for the rest of his life if found guilty. Federal prosecutors have also charged Luigi with murder and stalking.

The former data engineer has gained a cult following, with supporters saying Luigi was only acting out of rebellion when he allegedly killed Thompson, while pointing out the American medical insurance system is unfair.

Luigi's defense fund has raised more than $500,000 to help him pay for legal fees ever since his December arrest, with an anonymous donor giving him $11,000 just this week, citing Mangione's right to a fair trial and due process.

Mangione broke his silence following his arrest on Valentine's Day ... telling fans on his new website he is "overwhelmed by" and "grateful" for their support and assuring them he reads every letter he is sent.