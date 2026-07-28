Nicki Minaj's Luxury Hotel Bill Revealed in Court Battle: Pringles, M&Ms and More

Nicki Minaj's hotel bills, including her mini bar purchases, were revealed as part of her legal battle over an alleged six-figure debt ... and it looks like she has a sweet tooth.

24/7 Productions submitted several hotel invoices from stays where the entertainer used the name Tori Spaulding, claiming they footed the bill for Nicki's lodging without being reimbursed.

The production company provided live-event services for Nicki in 2023 … for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and the New York promotional week preceding the release of her "Pink Friday 2" album.

24/7 advanced $250K for Nicki's bill, including $125K in personal expenses alone. The company said Nicki and her team agreed to reimburse all expenses.

According to the docs, during her album release, Nicki stayed at a super fancy suite at the Langham hotel in New York from December 6, 2023 to December 13, 2023, at a rate of $9,500 per night, including taxes and fees ... the bill for the seven-night stay was $76K.

Additional charges posted directly to her room for private-kitchen dining, room service, parking, cash advances, and minibar items totaled $3,980.

Expenses included over $2,200 on private kitchen food, over $20 on Evian water, $8 on Badoit/Ferrarrelle water, $8 on a Coke, $7 on M&Ms, $7 on Pringles, and various other items.

The company booked the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from December 12 to December 18, 2023, at a rate of $3,800 per night for four nights ... for a total of $17,176.

At the Four Seasons, Nicki spent over $400 on in-room dining, over $130 on private bar beverages and food, over $100 on overnight food, $70 on breakfast food, over $500 on pool food, and $77 at a restaurant.

The suit said Nicki was paid $600K for the Jingle Ball shows and her "Pink Friday 2" tour grossed over $100 million.