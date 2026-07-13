Nicki Minaj Allegedly Blowing Off $230K Legal Battle With Ex-Lawyers

Nicki Minaj is facing another legal battle over an alleged unpaid debt … and this time a law firm is claiming they're being stiffed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP is suing Nicki in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming the firm agreed to provide Nicki with legal services back in 2024.

The lawyers say the entertainer owes $229,541 for work done in a lawsuit brought against the musician for alleged copyright infringement.

The firm says Nicki failed to respond to the suit ... leading to entry of a default in the case. The court will decide whether to enter a default judgment against the singer at a hearing scheduled for September.

As TMZ first reported ... back in March, Nicki was sued in a separate case for allegedly refusing to cough up money owed to a production company. The company sued the rapper for $275K.